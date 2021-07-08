Rain helps, but drought conditions persist

Rains across North Dakota slightly eased the state’s dry conditions but the entire state remains in some form of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
An area of exceptional drought, the worst of four categories, centered mostly in the north central part of the state, now covers about 12% of the state, down from nearly 18% last week. Areas of extreme -- the second worst category -- and exceptional drought categories now exist in about 52% of the state, a drop from almost 61% at the end of June. More than 91% of the state is in the drought monitor’s severe category or higher.
More than two-thirds of the state’s pasture and range is in poor or very poor condition, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Just 3% is in good condition and none is considered excellent.
Some 81% of the state’s stock water supply is short or very short, the service said, with about 19% deemed adequate.
None of the state’s alfalfa is considered excellent and just 5% is in good condition. Less than a quarter is in fair condition and 81% is poor or very poor, the service said.
Crop conditions likewise are lagging. Half the state’s spring wheat is considered poor or very poor with 32% in fair condition. Winter wheat stands at 57% poor or very poor and 29% in fair condition. Soybeans are doing somewhat better with 38% in poor or very poor condition, 43% deemed fair, 18% good and 1% excellent.
There’s a chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon and into the evening but nothing widespread is expected, said Rick Krolak, observation program leader for the National Weather Service in Bismarck. The chance of storms will continue into Saturday in the south and central parts of the state but dissipate in the afternoon.
“There’s nothing long-term or steady. Hit and miss thunderstorms,” Krolak said.
Temperatures over the next few days will be mostly in the mid- to upper 80s, which is about normal for this time of year. The higher temps will be in the west, and in the north near the Turtle Mountains the highs will top out in the mid- to upper 70s, Krolak said.
Blister beetles
The state’s drought has prompted extension livestock experts to warn producers of a threat from blister beetles, which produce a poison that is toxic to people and livestock, especially horses.
The beetle population increases because immature beetles feed on grasshopper eggs, which are more plentiful during drought years, said Jan Knodel, NDSU extension entomologist.
Blister beetles are attracted to blooming alfalfa fields and weeds such as goldenrod and dandelions. Adults are active June through September and will feed on nectar, pollen, leaves, stems and flowers. They feed for a short time and then migrate to other areas of a field or to new fields. After alfalfa is cut they often move into blooming canola or other blooming field crops. Hay fields adjacent to rangeland pastures are at higher risk for blister beetle infestations because grasshopper populations are typically higher in rangeland pastures.
“Cantharidin oil is released when beetles are crushed, and even dead beetles have high levels of the toxin,” Knodel said.
Thirty to 50 beetles could be lethal to horses, Knodel said. Toxicity levels in cattle have not been identified, NDSU toxicologist Michelle Mostrom said.
To reduce the threat, producers should control blooming weed hosts near or in alfalfa fields; cut alfalfa at less than 10% bloom and/or late in the season (mid-August to early September); check fields before cutting to make sure new swarms haven’t infested; allow cut hay to fully dry before raking to encourage beetles to move out; check for beetles in harvested hay and underneath windrows and allow them to move out before baling; use equipment without hay conditioners or crimpers that may crush the beetles.
Producers if possible should cut hay with a sickle bar mower or rotary mower so the beetles can move out after cutting, said Karl Hoppe, extension livestock systems specialist. If large numbers of beetles are seen, it’s best to quit harvesting and let them move out, Hoppe said.
Catharadin is a stable compound and the levels will not reduce during storage, said Janna Block, extension livestock systems specialist.
“If blister beetles are suspected in harvested hay it’s best not to feed it,” Block said.
Cover crop changes
The Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency announced this week that it allow producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops on prevented plant acres at any time and still receive their full crop insurance indemnity, according to information from U.S. Sen. John Hoeven.
Prior to the change producers would have faced a penalty for utilizing the cover crops before Nov. 1.
Hoeven said the move will allow farmers and ranchers to better care for their land and adapt to local challenges such as drought, flooding, severe weather and feed shortages.
More information
Gov. Doug Burgum in April declared a statewide disaster. The State Water Commission reactivated the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program, and the State Water Commission has approved $4.1 million in funding. The program provides 50% cost share assistance of up to $4,500 per project. For more information, go to www.swc.nd.gov or call the Water Commission at 701-328-4989.
The state Agriculture Department has reactivated the Drought Hotline and interactive hay map. For more information, go to www.nd.gov/ndda.
Information on federal tax relief options available to farmers and ranchers who have sold or are considering selling livestock because of drought is at https://bit.ly/3vGf6OR.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com