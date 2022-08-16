Quadruple murderer Isaak died by hanging self, report says

The man convicted of stabbing and shooting four people to death at a Mandan rental property management company in 2021 died while in prison by hanging himself, according to a report from the state medical examiner’s office.

Chad Isaak, 48, was pronounced dead July 31 at a Bismarck hospital emergency room, the report states.

Authorities responded to a call of inmate self-harm at the North Dakota State Penitentiary about 5:40 p.m. that day. Isaak was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m.

A judge in December sentenced Isaak to life in prison with no chance of parole. A jury in August 2021 convicted him on four counts of murder and other charges in the April 1, 2019, deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and married couple Bill Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45.

Isaak was in the process of appealing his conviction. His death has raised questions about his verdict because all of his defense options had not been exhausted. The North Dakota Supreme Court has asked attorneys for written arguments on whether the appeal is moot or the verdict should be set aside. Those arguments are due Aug. 30.

