Public meeting set Thursday on proposed Bismarck parking changes

The city of Bismarck’s Community Development Department Planning Division is hosting a public meeting Thursday to provide information and seek input on proposed revisions to the city’s off-street parking and loading requirements.

The meeting is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Tom Baker Meeting Room in the City-County Office Building, at 221 N. 5th St. There will be a brief presentation outlining the proposed changes, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Proposed revisions include reformatting the "Off-Street Parking and Loading" section in the zoning ordinance. Revisions are being proposed in part to reduce the number of requested variances from the ordinance and to “rightsize” parking requirements so that new development projects have the correct amount of parking, the city said.

A group of industry professionals and city staff helped draft the proposed changes.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov.

