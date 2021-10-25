Public meeting set on potential Highland Acres historic district

Officials have scheduled a public meeting early next month on whether Bismarck's Highland Acres neighborhood should be nominated as a historic district.

Highland Acres was developed after World War II as a housing cooperative for returning veterans. Many influential Bismarck residents have lived there, including oilman and philanthropist Frank Bavendick and former Mayor Robert Heskin.

The neighborhood southeast of Bismarck State College has been the site of a dispute over whether there should be sidewalks in private cul-de-sac areas. Sidewalk advocates say it's a safety issue. Opponents have pushed for a historical designation, and the city commission has delayed a sidewalk installation project three times since 2017 to allow more time for historical research.

Commissioners in July 2020 approved hiring Denver-based Metcalf Archaeological Consultants to help the North Dakota State Historic Preservation Office with a study. The cost of the contracted portion of the work was estimated at $38,000, to be paid for with money from a National Park Service grant.

The goal of the study was to help determine whether the city nominates the neighborhood for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, the federal government's list of properties it deems worthy of recognition and preservation.

The public meeting is being coordinated by the city, Metcalf Archeological Consultants, Bismarck Historic Preservation Commission and State Historic Preservation Office. It's scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, in the Highland Acres Elementary School gymnasium, at 1200 Prairie Drive.

The meeting will include a presentation as well as a question-and-answer session. A recording will be made available and posted on the city’s website, at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/, for those who are unable to attend the in-person event.

Even if the neighborhood ultimately is deemed worthy of a nomination to the National Register, it would not happen if more than half of the property owners there objected, according to the city.

Bismarck has two recognized historic districts: The Downtown Bismarck Historic District and the Cathedral Area Historic District.

For more information, contact Will Hutchings, AICP, senior planner in the Community Development Department, at 701-355-1850 or whutchings@bismarcknd.gov.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1