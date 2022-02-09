Public meeting set on Bismarck street project

Officials with the city of Bismarck and KLJ Engineering have scheduled a public input meeting on proposed improvements for Ash Coulee Drive between Tyler Parkway/15th Street Northwest and North Washington Street.

The meeting is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Horizon Middle School Cafetorium, 500 Ash Coulee Drive. It will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 7 p.m. Information about the project will be posted before the meeting at www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

Written comments about the project must be postmarked or emailed by March 3 to Adam McGill, PE, KLJ Engineering, PO Box 1157, Bismarck ND 58502-1157, or adam.mcgill@kljeng.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading. Questions also can be directed to McGill.

To request any special accommodations, contact Robert McConnell in the city's Human Resources Department at 701-355-1330 or rmcconnell@bismarcknd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0