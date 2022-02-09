 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public meeting set on Bismarck street project

  • 0

Officials with the city of Bismarck and KLJ Engineering have scheduled a public input meeting on proposed improvements for Ash Coulee Drive between Tyler Parkway/15th Street Northwest and North Washington Street.

The meeting is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Horizon Middle School Cafetorium, 500 Ash Coulee Drive. It will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 7 p.m. Information about the project will be posted before the meeting at www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

Written comments about the project must be postmarked or emailed by March 3 to Adam McGill, PE, KLJ Engineering, PO Box 1157, Bismarck ND 58502-1157, or adam.mcgill@kljeng.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading. Questions also can be directed to McGill.

To request any special accommodations, contact Robert McConnell in the city's Human Resources Department at 701-355-1330 or rmcconnell@bismarcknd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru inaugurates its largest mural in downtown Lima

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News