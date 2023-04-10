A 60-day period is now open for public comment on the North Dakota Highway Patrol’s performance and quality of service.

The Accreditation Public Comment Portal will run through June 2. It’s part of the process through which the Patrol has been accredited since 1989. Law enforcement agencies must comply with more than 350 public safety standards to maintain accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

The portal can be accessed at https://cimrs2.calea.org/890 or through the Patrol’s website at https://www.nd.gov/ndhp/.

To learn more about CALEA, go to www.calea.org.