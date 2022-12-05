 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public input sought on Bis-Man Transit

Public meetings are set starting Tuesday to gather input on Bis-Man Transit Services.

The Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization and Bis-Man Transit are in the early stages of updating the transit development plan. Updates are completed every five years. The plan update includes reviews of fixed route and paratransit services, service levels and opportunities for improved service.

A Mandan meeting is set from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Veterans Conference Room of Mandan City Hall, 205 2nd Ave NW. A Bismarck meeting is set for 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday in Conference Room A of Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library, 515 N 5th St.

Visit www.bismantransit.com for more information.

