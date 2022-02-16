Public input sought in Highway Patrol accreditation process

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is seeking public input as part of a voluntary accreditation process conducted by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Assessment teams from Feb. 28 to March 2 will examine the Patrol’s policies, procedures, management, operations and support services.

Department employees and the public can comment during a March 1 call-in session from 9-11 a.m. The numbers are 701-805-8059 and 701-805-8157. A public information and comment session is set for 4:30 p.m. March 1 at the Law Enforcement Training Academy, 1320 Schafer St., Bismarck.

Written comments and questions can be mailed to the commission at CALEA, 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Gainesville, VA, 20155; or emailed to calea@calea.org.

