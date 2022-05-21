Public hearing set Tuesday on proposed Bismarck hate crimes ordinance

Bismarck might become the third North Dakota city to adopt a hate crimes ordinance, a move supporters say would help fight racism by gathering data that's specific to such acts.

If Ordinance 6501 is enacted, Bismarck would join Fargo and Grand Forks in placing such language on the books. Fargo’s ordinance has been in place for a year, with one hate crime offense reported in a case that's ongoing. Grand Forks followed suit last winter. Information on whether any hate crime offenses have been reported there wasn't immediately available.

The Bismarck City Commission at its Tuesday meeting will take public input on the capital city's proposed ordinance, which would add hate crimes to the existing ordinances that address simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

City Attorney Jannelle Combs said the proposal is much the same as the Fargo and Grand Forks ordinances. The language of the underlying crimes remained unchanged in the Bismarck version. Changes could be made to the proposed ordinance after input is taken at the public hearing, Combs said.

The Bismarck ordinance would broaden existing ordinances to include acts that are committed because of a victim’s race, color, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or ancestry. It wouldn’t elevate the offense level of those crimes -- they would remain Class B misdemeanors, the highest level of offense that municipalities in North Dakota can handle. Those crimes are punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Crimes classified as Class A misdemeanors or higher -- which carry stiffer punishments -- are handled by state prosecution, but the state doesn't have hate crime laws in place.

Such an ordinance would enable city officials to report specific crimes to the FBI as hate crimes for data collection and possible prosecution at the federal level, according to City Commissioner Nancy Guy.

"I don't think it matters if it elevates (punishment)," she said. "It specifies that crime so it doesn't get rolled up with other crimes. It gets reported, and that's helpful in judging the amount of racism and bigotry out there."

Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner when contacted by the Tribune referred questions about the ordinance to city officials.

As Bismarck businesses recruit workers from other countries and the city becomes more diverse, it’s important to have a hate crimes ordinance in place, Guy said. It’s something people considering moving to Bismarck might factor in when making their decision, she said.

“It’s not only important on a human scale but important on an economic scale too,” she said.

Guy said she introduced the ordinance after receiving input from the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition. The proposal has the support of other organizations, such as YouthWorks and High Plains Fair Housing, she said.

Passing the ordinance would also illustrate to the state Legislature that cities feel strongly about hate crimes laws, Guy said. Hate crimes legislation introduced during the 2022 session failed in the House by a vote of 75-17. Opponents objected over issues of law enforcement training and criminal penalty enhancements attached to the bill. Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, called the proposed legislation "horribly subjective."

"It uses identity politics to promote a victim culture, which further divides an already divided nation," he said.

Hate crime laws have long been a topic of debate on the national level. Supporters maintain they help better protect minorities and other targeted groups. Opponents argue they could infringe on free speech, and that it's hard to determine the intent of a suspect.

North Dakota is "one of a handful of states" that doesn't have bias crime legislation, Rep. Mary Schneider, D-Fargo, said before the House vote earlier this year, adding that amendments which would have addressed law enforcement training and criminal penalty enhancements were not considered by a House committee that urged the chamber to defeat the bill.

"That speaks to others outside the state that we either don't see the need, or do not acknowledge it as an issue, or are opposed to it," Schneider said.

Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, argued before the failed vote that the legislation "would make North Dakota a more welcoming state."

Bismarck's proposed ordinance is detailed in a link included in the agenda for Tuesday's commission meeting, at https://bit.ly/3wttyMO.

