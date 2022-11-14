Public hearing set on Bismarck draft comprehensive plan

Bismarck's Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Wednesday on the draft of a comprehensive plan that aims to guide the capital city's growth over the next quarter century.

Officials unveiled the Together 2045 Bismarck’s Comprehensive Plan in July. It includes a variety of goals, policies and recommendations to guide present and future development in the Bismarck area. Topics include land use and urban design, transportation, infrastructure, environment, housing, community facilities, and many others.

Wednesday's meeting is at 5 p.m. in the Tom Baker Meeting Room at the City-County Office Building at 221 N. Fifth St.

The 71-page draft and all accompanying maps are available for download at Bismarcknd.gov/Together2045.

If the Planning and Zoning Commission recommends the plan to the City Commission, another public hearing will be held later with the City Commission before that group makes the final decision on adoption.