Public health officials urged masking in Bismarck schools; BPS sticks with reentry plan, citing support

"With no mask requirements in place, the impacts on the health of students, teachers and staff, could be detrimental in the weeks ahead," he said.

The letter also included information outlining the city health officer's authority in schools. The health officer does not have the authority to institute a mask mandate in schools but can close classrooms and buildings for decontamination of a serious infectious disease, Moch wrote.

She said the public health department requested that information from City Attorney Jannelle Combs after some Bismarck parents asked if the department could implement a mask mandate in schools. The health officer closing classrooms and buildings is "not on the table at the moment," the public health director said.

Post sparks concern

District officials and school board members received an email from Moch a day later expressing concern about a since-deleted Facebook post. The post was written by a parent who had some of her children contract COVID-19. The parent said only the very sick children received a COVID-19 test since the rest of the children had to quarantine with them anyway. When the parent called her children's school to say they were being quarantined, the person who spoke to her said keeping children home when a household member tests positive "is no longer a thing."