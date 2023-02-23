The North Dakota Public Service Commission has ordered Florida-based Bright Sound Communications Inc. to stop marketing its telecommunications services in the state.

The commission received complaints in October 2022 that Bright Sound was misrepresenting itself in sales calls. Bright Sound told the PSC in November that it had canceled its contract with a marketing firm and the practices would stop. More complaints followed, the commission said.

The cease-and-desist order prohibits Bright Sound from conducting any marketing activities in North Dakota. Anyone who receives such a call should contact the PSC at 701-328-2400.

The company did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.