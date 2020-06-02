Protesters reflect on Floyd and race as they march across Bismarck

“You get this anxiety that you shouldn’t feel,” she said. “It’s scary. A simple stop can lead to people dying.”

Hnin described the past week as hectic. She’s found interactions with co-workers at the group home where she works particularly tough, as some of them seem to be “on the other side.”

“They just think these protests aren’t going to do anything,” she said.

She’s found support, though, through an ongoing group chat with friends who share videos and observations, just as so many people are doing throughout the country right now as they reexamine or speak more vocally about their views on race.

Born in Myanmar, Hnin said she has not encountered much racism in the United States. But she has felt uncomfortable, at times, when she’s overheard speaking Burmese to her family.

“Sometimes I see people stare at us a certain way,” she said.

She’s not sure if it’s because the language simply sounds so different from what Americans are used to hearing, or if it’s because the people think she ought to be speaking English on American soil.