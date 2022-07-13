Proposed Bismarck 2023 budget focuses on public safety

Bismarck city commissioners have advanced a first draft of the 2023 budget, with a focus on public safety and holding the budget steady.

The proposed budget focuses on sustaining existing levels of city services while having no mill levy increases, Commissioner Steve Marquardt said at Tuesday's commission meeting. It also focuses on public safety, raises to retain city workers, cybersecurity, establishing and maintaining an equipment replacement program and reducing future costs for taxpayers.

Marquardt, who sits on the city's budget committee, said the panel recommends approving two new police investigators, one police sergeant, two firefighters, one deputy fire marshal and additional assistance to Public Works.

Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak said 56% of the general fund would be allocated toward public safety, which includes the hiring of city staff and purchasing police body cameras. He said 27% would go to general government expenses, 11% to highways and streets and the rest would go to recreation and health and wellness.

The proposed general fund budget -- funded largely by property and sales taxes -- is nearly $63 million. Chernyak said the total 2023 budget was not immediately available because the city is still conducting a water rate study. The 2022 general fund budget was just over $71 million, and the total budget was $330 million.

Chernyak said some operating expense projections have increased due to inflation and supply chain issues.

“Our budget is no different than anyone else’s, we’re just as impacted,” Chernyak said. “We’re going to try to maintain it within our current existing budget as much as possible and I think we’ve accomplished that for 2023. Based on information that we have today, I think we’re sitting in a good spot.”

The budget committee also recommended a 5.75% increase for staff salaries. City Human Resources Director Leanne Schmidt said the increase, based on a consultant's salary plan recommendation from 2021, is to help retain staff.

Commissioners unanimously voted to move forward with the draft preliminary budget. The commission will potentially vote on whether to approve the preliminary budget at its July 26 meeting. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Sept. 13.

“This is a budget that for the first time in probably three years, nothing really jumps out at me,” said Commissioner Greg Zenker, who voted against the last two city budgets. “We’re addressing public safety, that's our goal. And if we can maintain that and not raise mill, I don't have a problem with it.”

Bismarck's budget impacts a portion of Bismarck property owners' tax bill. Property valuations and the budgets for Burleigh County, Bismarck Public Schools and Bismarck Parks and Recreation also impact property taxes.