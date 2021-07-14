Proposed Bismarck 2022 budget includes almost $4 million property tax hike

Commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday to move forward with the draft preliminary budget, voting along the same lines as they did to approve the 2021 budget. Mayor Steve Bakken, Marquardt and Commissioner Nancy Guy voted in favor. Commissioners Greg Zenker and Mark Splonkowski voted against. The commission will vote on whether to approve the preliminary budget at a later date. A public hearing on the budget will be held before any final approval.

"For me it was very important to get this done with who's at this table now," Bakken said. "Setting the city up for long-term viability moving forward, because that is the most important thing."

Last summer, the city's budget committee proposed an $8 million property tax hike to ensure city services were fully funded without dipping into reserves. Commissioners balked at the figure -- with concerns about COVID-19's effect on residents' finances -- and instead passed a tax increase of over $4 million with the intent to raise property taxes by approximately the same amount in 2022.

The 2021 budget shortfall was due to a decrease in outside funding because of the pandemic and extra one-time expenses, Chernyak said at the time.