Property tax increase proposed to support 2021 Bismarck city budget

Bismarck normally receives about $4 million in state aid each year. That aid is expected to be cut by 30% this year because of the pandemic. The city also is expecting to receive less local tax revenue than usual.

Chernyak said in an interview that of the $8 million needed for the general fund, about $3 million is for police, $3 million is for the roads and streets fund, and the rest is for critical requests from other departments.

Commissioner Mark Splonskowsi on Thursday asked Chernyak for budget alternatives that include bare bones options.

"This is bare bones," Chernyak said of the plan to increase property taxes by $8 million. "As the budget committee, we've gone through this time and time again, and we don't feel that there's anything we can cut."

If a property tax increase is not approved, cuts will be made to city services. Most of city expenditures go to public safety, Chernyak said, so any cuts would affect those services as well.

"What's going to happen is we're going to be operating by the seat of our pants," Chernyak said Thursday. "We're going to have to look at what our costs are every single time, or I will have to come to you every commission meeting and ask for more."