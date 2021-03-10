Programs key for Bismarck State College in higher ed budget work

Addressing post-pandemic workforce changes due to technology advancements, new demands on workers, and people retiring or changing industries also is important, he said.

"What it's going to take to have those individuals be at speed to be able to meet those needs as industry is growing is going to be a challenge," he said.

BSC also is pursuing a nearly 90,000-square-foot, multipurpose expansion for polytechnic programs, "a flex space," Jensen said. The facility is estimated to cost $35 million, including program and building costs.

Costs depend on where the building is located and what programs it houses, he said. Its size also could change. BSC is looking for legislative support and exploring grant opportunities for construction, he said.

"We're not talking about traditional classrooms. ... We're talking about collaborative space to work with industry and to build these relationships," Jensen said.

House budget writers who are handling the higher education budget will work on the numbers over the next two weeks, said Rep. David Monson, R-Osnabrock.

The Senate passed a $2.62 billion higher education budget, including $689.6 million in general fund money.

BSC had a 2020 fall enrollment of 3,716 students, 1,955 of whom are full-time.

