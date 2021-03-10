Programs key for Bismarck State College in higher ed budget work

North Dakota House budget writers on Wednesday heard priorities for Bismarck State College as representatives begin to take up college and university budgets.
BSC President Doug Jensen appeared before a panel of House budget writers Wednesday to discuss the college's mission, plans and budget requests.
The Senate last month unanimously passed Senate Bill 2003, which funds the 11-institution North Dakota University System. The bill includes a proposed $102.5 million two-year budget for BSC -- a near 2% increase from the 2019-21 budget cycle.
Jensen emphasized BSC's polytechnic mission for vocational and technical education as critical for North Dakota's economy and communities.
"Instead of just having individual, instructional career paths, you're talking about the integration of those technologies into educational pathways to provide very unique and specific opportunities for our graduates," Jensen told lawmakers.
He told the Tribune the higher education funding formula is critical for BSC as the budget makes its way through the House.
"As we see the need for more technical occupations and growth, the weight factors in terms of cybersecurity and (career and technical education) classes is going to be important," Jensen said. "So the funding formula for us to continue to do those types of programs is going to be critical."
Addressing post-pandemic workforce changes due to technology advancements, new demands on workers, and people retiring or changing industries also is important, he said.
"What it's going to take to have those individuals be at speed to be able to meet those needs as industry is growing is going to be a challenge," he said.
BSC also is pursuing a nearly 90,000-square-foot, multipurpose expansion for polytechnic programs, "a flex space," Jensen said. The facility is estimated to cost $35 million, including program and building costs.
Costs depend on where the building is located and what programs it houses, he said. Its size also could change. BSC is looking for legislative support and exploring grant opportunities for construction, he said.
"We're not talking about traditional classrooms. ... We're talking about collaborative space to work with industry and to build these relationships," Jensen said.
House budget writers who are handling the higher education budget will work on the numbers over the next two weeks, said Rep. David Monson, R-Osnabrock.
The Senate passed a $2.62 billion higher education budget, including $689.6 million in general fund money.
BSC had a 2020 fall enrollment of 3,716 students, 1,955 of whom are full-time.
