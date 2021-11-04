Process to nominate Highland Acres to historic register to move forward

The process to nominate part of Bismarck's Highland Acres neighborhood to the National Register of Historic Places is moving forward after survey results found many homes in the area to be historically significant.

Many residents at a meeting Thursday had questions about what being on the historic register would mean for any home remodels, how the potential historic district's boundaries came to be and what the status is of a plan to install sidewalks in the neighborhood. The sidewalk dispute has become embroiled in the debate over the historic nature of the neighborhood.

The city hired Denver-based Metcalf Archaeological Consultants in 2020 to assist with a study on whether the neighborhood should be Bismarck's third historic district. The group, along with the State Historic Preservation Office, conducted a survey last summer and found that 83% of homes contributed to the proposed district.

Highland Acres was developed after World War II as a housing cooperative for returning veterans. Many influential Bismarck residents have lived there. The study was to help determine whether the city nominates the neighborhood for listing in the National Register, the federal government's list of properties it deems worthy of recognition and preservation.

The next step in the nomination process is for the draft nomination to be presented to the city's Historic Preservation Commission in January. A public hearing on the final nomination is planned for February. The city will notify residents of the public hearing, according to Senior Planner Will Hutchings.

Hutchings said during Thursday's public meeting that if the neighborhood is listed on the historic register, it would not restrict how owners could use their properties and would not require federal or state review of any alterations.

The potential historic district's boundaries include the original plat and the second addition. Budget was one factor that limited the potential historic district's boundaries, according to State Historic Preservation Office Historian Lorna Meidinger. She added that some homes in the neighborhood are not yet 50 years old, which is a requirement for the historic register, so they were left out.

The neighborhood is the site of a dispute over whether there should be sidewalks in private cul-de-sac areas. Sidewalk advocates say it's a safety issue. Opponents are pushing for a designation in the National Register. The city commission has delayed its sidewalk installation project three times since 2017 to allow more time for historical research.

Hutchings on Thursday said that questions about sidewalks should be directed to the city engineering department, as the community development department does not oversee them. No one from the engineering department spoke Thursday.

Highland Acres resident Mike Fladeland said that while he has no problem with the neighborhood being considered historic, he thinks the issue is being used as a delay tactic for sidewalks.

"We just want sidewalks so we don't have to walk in the street," he said.

Bruce Whittey, who has helped lead the effort to nominate Highland Acres, said the process is not a delay tactic, but that "these things take time" and he thinks the nomination process has been going well.

Whittey in 2017 asked the City Commission to delay installing sidewalks in neighborhood cul-de-sacs, saying the neighborhood was historically significant. He said Thursday that a decision on sidewalks would be left to the commission, but that there aren't many safety issues in the neighborhood.

Residents may object to their neighborhood being placed on the historic register. If more than 50% of owners object to creating the historic district, the nomination would not be forwarded. Residents who object must submit a notarized letter to Meidinger at the State Historic Preservation Office by April 2022, which is when the state plans to review the Highland Acres nomination for submission to federal officials.

Bismarck has two historic districts: The Downtown Bismarck Historic District and the Cathedral Area Historic District. St. George's Episcopal Memorial Church was recently listed in the National Register.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

