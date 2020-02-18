Probation, restitution ordered in restaurant burglary

A former Bismarck restaurant employee who used his key, code to the business security system and access to a safe to steal money was sentenced Tuesday to two years on probation and ordered to make restitution.

Paxton Strand, 30, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge that was filed in January. He was accused of entering Humpback Sally’s on Jan. 3 and Jan. 5 and taking a total $1,695, police said. The restaurant owner identified him in Jan. 12 security video when he again tried to open the safe but was unsuccessful. Strand had a key to the back door of the business but had not worked there in more than a month, according to a police affidavit.