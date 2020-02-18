Probation, restitution ordered in restaurant burglary

A former Bismarck restaurant employee who used his key, code to the business security system and access to a safe to steal money was sentenced Tuesday to two years on probation and ordered to make restitution.
Paxton Strand, 30, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge that was filed in January. He was accused of entering Humpback Sally’s on Jan. 3 and Jan. 5 and taking a total $1,695, police said. The restaurant owner identified him in Jan. 12 security video when he again tried to open the safe but was unsuccessful. Strand had a key to the back door of the business but had not worked there in more than a month, according to a police affidavit.
South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland sentenced Strand to three years behind bars with all but 36 days suspended. He was given credit for 36 days served. Strand must also start making restitution payments in 60 days.
Strand's attorney, Grant Walker, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.