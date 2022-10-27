Probation ordered in solicitation case

A Bismarck man accused of asking a group of teenage boys if they would have sex with him will spend five years on probation.

Austin Verhasselt, 36, was charged in July with three solicitation of a minor charges, one of which was a felony. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to the felony. The misdemeanors were dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

South Central District Judge David Reich suspended a five-year prison sentence. He ordered Verhasselt to pay $525 in fines and fees.

A Burleigh County sheriff's deputy responded to a call at McDowell Dam in late July, according to an affidavit. The caller said Verhasselt approached him and his friends and asked them to perform sexual acts on him.

Verhasselt told authorities that he wanted to sleep with the teens and had asked them if they wanted to sleep with him, an affidavit said. Verhasselt allegedly said he assumed the boys were older than 18 because of their height.