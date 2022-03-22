Probation ordered in Mandan luring case

An Arizona man who pleaded guilty to luring someone he thought was a teenage girl and traveling to Mandan to meet her has been sentenced to five years on probation.

Christopher Sweeney, 32, must also pay $775 in fines and fees, court records show.

Mandan police alleged Sweeney had a number of conversations of a sexual nature with an officer posing online as a 14-year-old girl in 2021. Sweeney eventually came to Mandan and was arrested when he went to a local park for a prearranged meeting, according to an affidavit.

South Central District Judge James Hill ordered a deferred imposition of sentence, which means the felony luring charge won’t go on Sweeney’s record if he abides by the terms of probation. Sex offender and chemical evaluation and treatment are part of the terms.

Hill ordered a simultaneous two-year probation term on a misdemeanor charge of criminal attempt, court records show. Sweeney could face a year in jail on that charge if he miscues while on probation.

