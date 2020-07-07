Probation ordered in kidnapping, assault case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man accused of running over his girlfriend, forcing her into his car and threatening to kill her after she escaped pleaded guilty to amended charges Tuesday and was sentenced to three years on probation.

Ricky Schuh Jr., 30, was charged in March with kidnapping, aggravated assault and terrorizing, court records show. Police said he struck a woman with his SUV and drove over her in Bismarck, then forced her into the vehicle. She escaped in Jamestown and contacted family members, according to a police affidavit. Schuh in text messages allegedly threatened to kill her in the days after she escaped, police said.

The kidnapping charge was changed to less-serious felonious restraint under the terms of a plea agreement between Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Anna Argenti and Schuh attorney Steve Balaban. Schuh pleaded guilty to all three charges.

South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider accepted the terms of the agreement, which included a five-year prison sentence with all but 91 days suspended, credit for 91 days served, and three years of probation.

There is always give and take with evidence, and some claims made by the woman were impossible, Balaban said. The two parties agreed to “split down the middle,” he said.

Argenti said probation with treatment for domestic violence was a better option than Schuh being in prison, and prison time “is still above his head” if he violates.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.