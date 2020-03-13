Probation ordered in June terrorizing case

A Bismarck man accused in June of pointing a rifle at several people pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges Friday.

Reis Pritchard, 27, allegedly became involved in a confrontation with three people at an apartment building on Summit Boulevard after recording them when they came to pick up a friend. Police said Pritchard pointed a rifle at them and told them to get off the property.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

After they left, Pritchard allegedly pointed the gun at another person inside the apartment building and pounded on the door of an apartment. The three people inside called 911.

Pritchard was charged with four counts of felony terrorizing but pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor menacing charges. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland sentenced him to 1 ½ years on probation and gave him credit for one day served. An order prohibiting contact with the victims was extended for a year. He also was ordered to pay $400 in fines and fees.

Neither Pritchard's attorney, Lloyd Suhr, nor Assistant Burleigh County State's Attorney Karlei Neufeld immediately responded to requests for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0