Probation ordered in July robbery case

A Bismarck woman will spend 1 ½ years on probation for her part in a July 5 incident in which police said a man was robbed while being held at gunpoint.

Cheyenne Risingsun, 27, on Monday pleaded guilty to felonious restraint, court records show. A robbery accomplice charge against her was dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement.

Risingsun and Barry Reddog, 33, of Cannon Ball, were accused of tying a Bismarck man’s hands and pointing a gun at him while they stole cash, clothing, food and household items from his Memorial Highway residence.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig accepted the terms of the agreement made between defense attorney Scott Rose and Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Scott Miller. The agreement stipulated 360 days in jail with all but 137 days suspended and credit for 137 days served.

Reddog’s case is still open but no trial date is shown in court records. He is charged with robbery, theft and a firearms violation.

