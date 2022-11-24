Probation ordered in fentanyl case

A Bismarck woman who told police in August that she’d sold 2,000 fentanyl-laced pills and used some of the profits to buy a designer wallet will spend 1 ½ years on supervised probation.

Fawn Fox, 21, recently pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy, court records show. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland further ordered Fox to pay $775 in fines and fees. She deferred the imposition of a sentence for the duration of the probationary period, which means the offense won’t appear on Fox’s record if she stays out of trouble during that time. Charges of drug possession and preventing arrest were dismissed.

Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers arrested Fox in August after a week of surveillance at her home, according to an affidavit. They allegedly received information from three sources that she was selling pills. Authorities say she bought pills from a group of men who traveled to Minneapolis to resupply.

Police say Fox pulled a knife and struggled with them before they put her in handcuffs. She told police she had received and sold 2,000 pills in the previous 30 days, and some of the profits went toward her purchase of a Gucci wallet, the affidavit states.