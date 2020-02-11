Probation ordered for man in assault of 7-year-old boy

Probation ordered for man in assault of 7-year-old boy

A Bismarck man will spend three years on probation for breaking a 7-year-old boy’s foot by throwing a speaker at him.

Akeem Vann, 28, was charged in July after he argued with the boy's mother, according to a police affidavit. He was accused of throwing a 4-by-10-inch speaker at the boy, striking him on the foot. The woman told police Vann said he was aiming for the boy’s head “and he got what he deserved,” the affidavit said.

Vann on Tuesday pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen suspended a 7-year prison term and gave Vann credit for 14 days served. He also ordered him to pay $810 in fines and fees.

Vann’s attorney, William Thomason, did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

