Probation ordered for man accused of hauling pot in ramen noodles

One of two people accused of transporting 10 pounds of marijuana in boxes of ramen noodles has been sentenced in Morton County to two years on probation.

Tariq Alexander, 28, also was ordered to pay $560 in fines and fees. He pleaded guilty Friday to drug possession with intent to deliver.

Alexander and Latifah Rivers, 24, both of Philadelphia, were arrested on Interstate 94 in Mandan when a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper smelled burned marijuana in the van they were driving. Troopers found two 5-pound bags of pot inside boxes of ramen noodles, according to an affidavit. Authorities also found a tracking device that’s commonly used by drug traffickers.

Alexander and Rivers told authorities another person loaded the van and they were unaware the boxes they were hauling from Tacoma, Washington, to New York contained marijuana.

Rivers faced the same felony charge as Alexander. Court documents show she has entered into a plea agreement. Her Feb. 15 trial was canceled. No further court dates were immediately scheduled.

