Prison time tacked on to sex offender's sentence

A man serving time for raping an infant and giving her a venereal disease in 2019 will spend another 10 years in prison for another sex crime six years earlier.

Paxton Heywood, 24, pleaded guilty in April to raping and inappropriately touching a young girl numerous times in 2013. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig on Monday ordered that the sentence on the two felony sex crimes be served at the same time, but that they start after his current sentence is completed.

The judge said serving all of the sentences at the same time would not be appropriate because Monday’s sentencing involved “a different victim entirely, and the same type of offense.”

A Burleigh County jury in May 2021 found Heywood guilty of a sex crime that carried a possible 20-year sentence. He was charged in 2019 after an adult family member reported the child's venereal disease to police. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years on supervised probation, and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Heywood appealed the conviction to the North Dakota Supreme Court, saying prosecutors should not have been allowed to amend charging information in the days before the trial, and that the jury did not have sufficient evidence to convict him. The justices upheld the conviction. His estimated release date on that sentence is October 2033, according to the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website.