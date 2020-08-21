Powerhouse, state officials still in discussions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A California-based manufacturer of electronic pull tab machines and two North Dakota officials involved in a federal lawsuit over the company’s license suspension are still at the table, though they have agreed to dismiss the suit.

Powerhouse Gaming Inc. sued North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and state Gaming Division Director Deborah McDaniel after Stenehjem suspended the company’s gambling license in early July. The two sides on Wednesday entered into an agreement to dismiss the suit. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor on Thursday signed an order adopting the dismissal.

Powerhouse attorney Paul Sanderson told the Tribune that the company won't comment on the dismissal. Stenehjem was not available for comment on Thursday, but his office in a statement to the Tribune on Friday indicated the parties are still talking.

“There are ongoing discussions,” Stenehjem spokeswoman Liz Brocker said.

Stenehjem on July 8 ordered that nearly 500 machines built by Powerhouse be shut down because the company failed to show it had purchased a software license for each device. Stenehjem in a statement at that time said Powerhouse was using illegal or pirated software, terms the company said were slanderous.