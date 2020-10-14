Powerhouse pull tab machines back in the game

The suspension order cost Powerhouse $60,000 per week and threatened 69 jobs in five states, the company said at the time. Powerhouse attorney Paul Sanderson was not available for comment on Wednesday.

Charitable gaming organizations have notified that they can resume using the devices that were shut down by the suspension, according to Stenehjem’s statement.

Stenehjem in an interview said no other specific investigations are ongoing. His office regularly inspects and audits machines, and steps were taken after the Powerhouse investigation to assure all other machines were in compliance. Powerhouse won’t have any additional restrictions or stipulations during the two-year period.

Gaming is “a highly competitive industry,” Stenehjem said, and the investigation of Powerhouse machines started with a tip from a local attorney.

“That’s when we looked into it,” he said. “We take tips and do investigations.”

It’s unclear until more reports come in what the losses to charitable gaming organizations might have been during the shutdown, Stenehjem said. Other factors could play into any fluctuation in gaming revenue, too, such as people not going to bars and other establishments to avoid crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.