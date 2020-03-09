Potholes -- the ‘Groundhog Day’ of road repair

When I’m driving down the road this time of year and my vehicle bounces over a pothole, I can’t help but think of, well, Punxsutawney Phil.

Come springtime, both are the talk of the town.

Everybody wants to know if the famous groundhog sees his shadow. And more people probably complain about potholes than they do the weather. Just mention the word, and it’s sure to get a rise out of whomever you’re with.

What could be newsier than potholes?

Just about anything, in my opinion. And as news editor of the Tribune, I’m putting the kibosh on any stories about potholes this spring. Instead, I’m writing a column about potholes to explain why we won’t be writing about potholes.

I’ve been in the news business for more than a quarter century, and in that time I’ve seen countless stories about potholes. They surface every spring like tulips. Newspapers do them. TV stations do them. Radio stations do them.

And every single one of them goes something like this: