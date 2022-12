The U.S. Postal Service is asking residents to keep mailboxes, steps and sidewalks clear of snow and ice for letter carriers.

The Postal Service asks customers to clear enough snow from curbside mailboxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver mail and drive away.

Walkways should be clear enough for traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

Steps should be clear of snow and ice and be in good repair.

Overhangs also should be clear of snow and ice.