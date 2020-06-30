Possession, discharge of fireworks prohibited in Bismarck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Police Department is reminding people that it is illegal to discharge or possess fireworks in Bismarck without a special permit.

“Fortunately, all of the firework stands are on the routes that lead out of town and (fireworks) can be purchased on the way to your celebration area,” Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

Firework sales are permitted by state law from June 27 through July 5 and Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, according to the North Dakota Century Code. A purchaser must be at least 12 years old.

