Possession, discharge of fireworks prohibited in Bismarck

The Bismarck Police Department is reminding people that it is illegal to discharge or possess fireworks in Bismarck without a special permit.

“Fortunately, all of the firework stands are on the routes that lead out of town and (fireworks) can be purchased on the way to your celebration area,” Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

Firework sales are permitted by state law from June 27 through July 5 and Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, according to the North Dakota Century Code. A purchaser must be at least 12 years old.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

