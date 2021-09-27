Popcorn snack leads to investigation, theft charges

An internal investigation of a Bismarck Target employee who was turned in for eating a bag of popcorn she allegedly hadn't purchased has led to accusations of theft totaling more than $1,500.

Tea Barber, 22, of Mandan, was charged with felony theft after Target officials contacted police, according to an affidavit. The charge carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

A store employee told loss prevention officials that Barber had eaten a bag of popcorn from the store without paying for it. That prompted an investigation that showed Barber since early September had altered the price of items she purchased, amounting to almost $1,000 in losses to the store, police said. Barber also allegedly returned more than $500 in unpurchased items and loaded the money onto a gift card for herself.

Barber admitted to police that she'd altered prices and put the credit on a gift card, according to the affidavit. She allegedly told officials she was going through hard times because she was pregnant and her boyfriend was not working.

She made her initial court appearance Monday. Defense attorney Matthew Arthurs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

