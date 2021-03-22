 Skip to main content
Popcorn machine triggers fire alarms at North Dakota Capitol twice in one day
Popcorn machine triggers fire alarms at North Dakota Capitol twice in one day

Popcorn

Reps. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck, Mary Johnson, R-Fargo, and Dennis Johnson, R-Devils Lake, help themselves to popcorn from a machine that triggered two fire alarm evacuations of the state Capitol's legislative wing on Monday.

 JACK DURA

Fire alarms activated by a popcorn machine led to two evacuations of the state Capitol's legislative wing on Monday.

Alarms sounded about 11:20 a.m., telling occupants to evacuate and not to use elevators due to the "fire emergency."

Facility Management Director John Boyle said the popcorn machine in the Roosevelt Park Room on the Capitol's ground floor activated the alarm. The legislative wing was the only area in the Capitol affected by the alarm, he said.

Dozens of state lawmakers, staff and other people gathered for several minutes outside the west doors to the Capitol before being allowed back inside about 11:30 a.m.

Boyle said there were no flames, damages or injuries, though a small puff of smoke from the machine might have been what activated the alarm. 

About 4:15 p.m., fire alarms sounded again, leading to another evacuation of dozens of people lasting about 10 minutes. Boyle confirmed the cause was the same popcorn machine.

Rep. Mary Johnson, R-Fargo, told the Tribune she had been making her third batch of popcorn with the same machine, near the Brynhild Haugland Room on the ground floor, when the alarms sounded the second time. She said there wasn't really any smoke, and she wasn't the one making popcorn in the morning. 

"Good to know the alarms work. Bad to know we don't have much ventilation in this building," she said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Capitol Reporter

