Popcorn machine triggers fire alarms at North Dakota Capitol twice in one day

Fire alarms activated by a popcorn machine led to two evacuations of the state Capitol's legislative wing on Monday.

Alarms sounded about 11:20 a.m., telling occupants to evacuate and not to use elevators due to the "fire emergency."

Facility Management Director John Boyle said the popcorn machine in the Roosevelt Park Room on the Capitol's ground floor activated the alarm. The legislative wing was the only area in the Capitol affected by the alarm, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dozens of state lawmakers, staff and other people gathered for several minutes outside the west doors to the Capitol before being allowed back inside about 11:30 a.m.

Boyle said there were no flames, damages or injuries, though a small puff of smoke from the machine might have been what activated the alarm.

About 4:15 p.m., fire alarms sounded again, leading to another evacuation of dozens of people lasting about 10 minutes. Boyle confirmed the cause was the same popcorn machine.