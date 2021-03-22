 Skip to main content
Popcorn machine triggers fire alarm at North Dakota Capitol

Popcorn machine triggers fire alarm at North Dakota Capitol

Capitol in frost

Frost blankets the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

 Mike McCleary

Fire alarms activated by a popcorn machine led to the evacuation of the state Capitol's legislative wing on Monday.

Alarms sounded about 11:20 a.m., telling occupants to evacuate and not to use elevators due to the "fire emergency."

Facility Management Director John Boyle said the popcorn machine in the Roosevelt Park Room on the Capitol's ground floor activated the alarm. The legislative wing was the only area in the Capitol affected by the alarm, he said.

Dozens of state lawmakers, staff and other people gathered for several minutes outside the west doors to the Capitol before being allowed back inside about 11:30 a.m.

Boyle said there were no flames, damages or injuries, though a small puff of smoke from the machine might have been what activated the alarm. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Lawmakers promote 'Day of Action' to combat hate

Capitol Reporter

