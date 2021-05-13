Pompeo talks importance of US fossil fuels to world in Bismarck visit

The country received nearly all its energy supply from Russia and was in a price war with the nation. Pompeo recalled speaking at a press conference there, where he said, “America stands ready to deliver its crude oil and petroleum products into Belarus at any time.”

He hoped his comment would persuade Putin to drop prices and also help America gain market share overseas. Shortly thereafter, the Bismarck-based company United Energy Trading stepped up.

“A North Dakota company delivered the first American shipment of petroleum products into Belarus, reducing our geopolitical risk and making the opportunity for the Belarusian people to live in a country that was more like the democracy that we know and love here,” Pompeo said. “You all did that. You delivered that.”

Pompeo did not directly answer a question from a reporter about whether he plans to run for president in 2024. Numerous news reports in recent weeks speculate that he’s contemplating a run.

Pompeo said he’s spoken at a number of events recently and is focused on trying to help Republicans regain control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.