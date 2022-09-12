 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police seize 2,000 pills, arrest Bismarck man

  • 0

A Bismarck man arrested after police allegedly seized a drug-filled package that was delivered to his apartment is charged with three felonies, each of which could send him to prison for 10 years.

Thomas Schmidt, 31, was arrested Friday, according to a police affidavit. Officers last Tuesday intercepted a package they said contained 2,000 pills that was delivered to his East Thayer Avenue apartment. They allegedly found documents showing he had sent money for the package during a Wednesday probation search of his apartment, the affidavit states.

Police say Schmidt admitted to receiving another package of 1,000 pills from the same source and to selling pounds of methamphetamine, the affidavit states. Schmidt allegedly told officers he worked with people from Detroit to obtain drugs.

Schmidt in September 2021 pleaded guilty in Ward County to possession of meth with the intent to distribute, according to court records. He was sentenced to a year in prison and placed on probation for three years.

People are also reading…

Schmidt made his initial court appearance on the new charges Monday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Thomas Schmidt

Thomas Schmidt

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Violent crime numbers up in 2021 in North Dakota

Violent crime numbers up in 2021 in North Dakota

North Dakota’s top law enforcement officer offered a glimpse of his plan to curtail a continuing increase in the number of violent crimes in the state, pointing at more law enforcement staffing and sentencing legislation that more closely follows federal guidelines.

Yard waste drop site closed

Yard waste drop site closed

Bismarck's yard waste drop site No. 2 at Onyx Drive and East LaSalle Drive is temporarily closed due to construction.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wireless carriers are giving out the iPhone 14 for (almost) free

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News