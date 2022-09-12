Police seize 2,000 pills, arrest Bismarck man

A Bismarck man arrested after police allegedly seized a drug-filled package that was delivered to his apartment is charged with three felonies, each of which could send him to prison for 10 years.

Thomas Schmidt, 31, was arrested Friday, according to a police affidavit. Officers last Tuesday intercepted a package they said contained 2,000 pills that was delivered to his East Thayer Avenue apartment. They allegedly found documents showing he had sent money for the package during a Wednesday probation search of his apartment, the affidavit states.

Police say Schmidt admitted to receiving another package of 1,000 pills from the same source and to selling pounds of methamphetamine, the affidavit states. Schmidt allegedly told officers he worked with people from Detroit to obtain drugs.

Schmidt in September 2021 pleaded guilty in Ward County to possession of meth with the intent to distribute, according to court records. He was sentenced to a year in prison and placed on probation for three years.

Schmidt made his initial court appearance on the new charges Monday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.