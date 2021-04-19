Police officer injured, man arrested at Sahara Club; club has checkered past

A Bismarck officer was injured and a 34-year-old man arrested early Sunday when police responded to a noise complaint at a nonalcoholic nightclub with a checkered past that authorities say was open after hours.

Police about 2 a.m. were called to the Sahara Club in the Gateway Mall, according to the Bismarck Police Department. Officers asked to speak with the operator of the club at the door and were escorted by private security to the front stage, where the operator, Ivan Makuve, was playing music. About 100 people were dancing, police said.

As an officer spoke with Makuve about a permit to be open, a patron of the club, 34-year-old Malon Philips, allegedly pushed one officer out of the way, pushed another to the ground and charged at a third. He continued to fight with police until he was detained, authorities said.

One officer suffered a head injury and minor cuts. The officer and Philips were taken to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of injuries. Neither was admitted to the hospital, Wanner said. Philips, of Williston, was charged Monday with misdemeanor preventing arrest. Court documents did not list an attorney for him.

