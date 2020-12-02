Police offer tips to keep porch pirates at bay

Local police are offering tips on how to keep delivered packages safe after two people suspected of stealing goods from doorsteps – commonly referred to as porch pirating -- were arrested in Dickinson on Monday.

Mathew Lenoir, 35, and Denae Tormaschy, 31, were arrested about 5 p.m. following an investigation by the Dickinson Police Department. A search of a residence later turned up what police called “a large amount of stolen property.” Authorities are unsure if they can tie the property to the rightful owners because many of the thefts weren’t reported or the packages were dismissed as being lost in transit.

The Bismarck-Mandan area isn’t immune to porch pirating, according to the two police departments. It occurs throughout the year but escalates annually as Christmas nears and the volume of packages increases. Residents can take steps to prevent the thefts by having carriers leave packages in areas less visible than the front porch or make arrangements to leave the package with a neighbor, said Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten. She also suggests signing up for text alerts so they know when a package will arrive.

“That way you know when it’s delivered and maybe you can go home and grab it,” she said. “It helps when you can plan something.”