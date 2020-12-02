Police offer tips to keep porch pirates at bay

Local police are offering tips on how to keep delivered packages safe after two people suspected of stealing goods from doorsteps – commonly referred to as porch pirating -- were arrested in Dickinson on Monday.
Mathew Lenoir, 35, and Denae Tormaschy, 31, were arrested about 5 p.m. following an investigation by the Dickinson Police Department. A search of a residence later turned up what police called “a large amount of stolen property.” Authorities are unsure if they can tie the property to the rightful owners because many of the thefts weren’t reported or the packages were dismissed as being lost in transit.
The Bismarck-Mandan area isn’t immune to porch pirating, according to the two police departments. It occurs throughout the year but escalates annually as Christmas nears and the volume of packages increases. Residents can take steps to prevent the thefts by having carriers leave packages in areas less visible than the front porch or make arrangements to leave the package with a neighbor, said Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten. She also suggests signing up for text alerts so they know when a package will arrive.
“That way you know when it’s delivered and maybe you can go home and grab it,” she said. “It helps when you can plan something.”
A person who believes a package was taken should confirm it wasn’t delayed or lost in transit before reporting it as stolen, said Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner. Images from security systems or doorbell cameras can be a big help in identifying the thieves, he said.
“If we have some leads to follow up on there’s a chance we can hold them accountable,” Gardiner said. “The best lead is some sort of ID.”
Victims of theft should file a report so police can put together an investigation, Flaten said. Police during an investigation often accumulate video from several sources that gives them a description of the culprit, the deputy chief said.
“If they don’t have a camera, their neighbor might,” she said.
Ervin Speed, a 13-year veteran with UPS, said drivers routinely make efforts to leave packages where they aren’t easy for passersby to see. Holding a package for a day isn’t always an option.
“With a lot of packages we deliver, we have to leave it there because that’s what the shipper wanted, even on the first attempt,” said Speed, who was delivering packages in Bismarck Wednesday. People expecting a package from UPS can have a neighbor accept it.
“If a customer leaves a note we’ll leave it at a neighbor’s house,” he said.
The opportunity for porch pirates increases with higher package volume during the holiday season. The volume has been steady so far this season but hasn't yet reached its peak, Speed said.
"It's coming," he said.
In the Dickinson case, Lenoir and Tormaschy are charged with conspiracy to commit theft. They face the possibility of five years in prison if convicted. No attorneys are listed for them in court documents. Police in Dickinson are asking area residents who believe a package has been stolen from them to call the department’s non-emergency line at 701-456-7759.
