Police nab 400 pills in Thursday arrest

Local drug investigators on Thursday arrested a Detroit man they say was carrying more than 400 illegal pills intended for delivery to someone in Bismarck.

Cameron Dixon, 29, was a passenger in a car stopped by Bismarck police near Main Avenue and 24th Street, according to a Metro Area Narcotics Task Force affidavit. Dixon told officers a supplier sent him to deliver pills to a person in Bismarck and return to Michigan with the cash. The pills included opioids such as oxycodone hydrochloride.

Dixon is charged with two drug felonies, the most serious of which could send him to prison for 10 years if he’s convicted. An attorney isn’t listed for him in court records.

