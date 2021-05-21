Police issue reminder on rummage sale signs

With the start of rummage sale season, the Bismarck Police Department is reminding residents about city sign policy.

Bismarck ordinance prohibits placing any advertising upon any public building, bridge, fence, railing, sidewalk or any other public property, including public boulevards.

That means rummage sale signs cannot legally be placed on boulevard trees, traffic signs, light poles or fire hydrants.

City ordinance also prohibits placing any handbill in or upon any vehicle. That prohibits putting flyers under windshield wipers.

Violations are a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and 30 days in jail.

