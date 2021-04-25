 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating train-pedestrian fatality in downtown Bismarck
0 comments
alert top story

Police investigating train-pedestrian fatality in downtown Bismarck

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bismarck police vehicle

Police are investigating a train-pedestrian fatality that occurred early Sunday in downtown Bismarck.

Bismarck Police Sgt. Scott Betz said police were called at 12:08 a.m. Sunday to the crossing at South Fifth Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The deceased is a man in his early 20s, Betz said. He did not describe the circumstances of the fatality and declined to give the man's name.

"It's still under investigation. It doesn't appear there was any foul play or anything like that," Betz said.

No one else was injured or involved.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Resumes Giving Johnson And Johnson Vaccine With Warning

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Capitol Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News