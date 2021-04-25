Police investigating train-pedestrian fatality in downtown Bismarck

Police are investigating a train-pedestrian fatality that occurred early Sunday in downtown Bismarck.

Bismarck Police Sgt. Scott Betz said police were called at 12:08 a.m. Sunday to the crossing at South Fifth Street.

The deceased is a man in his early 20s, Betz said. He did not describe the circumstances of the fatality and declined to give the man's name.

"It's still under investigation. It doesn't appear there was any foul play or anything like that," Betz said.

No one else was injured or involved.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

