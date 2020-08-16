You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating shots fired from vehicle on Third Street

Police investigating shots fired from vehicle on Third Street

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Bismarck police vehicle

Bismarck police are investigating a report of several shots being fired from a moving vehicle on Third Street early Sunday morning.

Witnesses told officers that the shots were from a handgun but no other description of the gun was available, said Sgt. Kent Kaylor. No spent shell casings were found. The incident occurred after 3:30 a.m. on Third Street in the area of Indiana and East Bowen avenues, the sergeant said.

There was no property damage and nobody was injured. Police have not made an arrest or identified a suspect, Kaylor said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News