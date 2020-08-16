Police investigating shots fired from vehicle on Third Street

Bismarck police are investigating a report of several shots being fired from a moving vehicle on Third Street early Sunday morning.
Witnesses told officers that the shots were from a handgun but no other description of the gun was available, said Sgt. Kent Kaylor. No spent shell casings were found. The incident occurred after 3:30 a.m. on Third Street in the area of Indiana and East Bowen avenues, the sergeant said.
There was no property damage and nobody was injured. Police have not made an arrest or identified a suspect, Kaylor said.
