Police investigating shooting in northwest Bismarck

Bismarck police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in northwest Bismarck.

Roads are blocked off near Hawken Street and Stevens Street, Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

He added that police believe the shooting was a targeted attack. The suspect remained at large as of 9:16 a.m., according to the police department's Facebook page.

Students at Centennial Elementary in the area were sheltering in place, which means they continue to receive instruction but don't leave the classroom, according to Bismarck Public Schools. The district notified parents.

No other details were immediately available.

