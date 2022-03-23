 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police investigating shooting in northwest Bismarck

  • 0
Bismarck Police squad car 2

Bismarck police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in northwest Bismarck.

Roads are blocked off near Hawken Street and Stevens Street, Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

He added that police believe the shooting was a targeted attack. The suspect remained at large as of 9:16 a.m., according to the police department's Facebook page.

Students at Centennial Elementary in the area were sheltering in place, which means they continue to receive instruction but don't leave the classroom, according to Bismarck Public Schools. The district notified parents.

No other details were immediately available.

(Check back for updates.)

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Storms and multiple tornadoes damage Southern states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News