Police investigating shooting homicide in northwest Bismarck

Bismarck police are investigating a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead Wednesday morning in northwest Bismarck.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired along the 2700 block of Stevens Street at 8:50 a.m. and found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the police department said. Authorities did not immediately release the man's identity.

Lt. Luke Gardiner said police believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

The suspect was still at large as of 10:25 a.m. Detectives were still investigating the scene late Wednesday morning, and they asked that people who live in the area contact the department if they have any video evidence from door bell cameras or other home surveillance cameras.

Police blocked off roads near the incident Wednesday morning. Students at Centennial Elementary in the area were sheltering in place, which means they continue to receive instruction but don't leave the classroom, according to Bismarck Public Schools. The district notified parents.

(Reporter Sam Nelson contributed to this story. Check back for updates.)

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.