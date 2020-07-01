Police investigate northwest Bismarck shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday and sent a victim to Sanford Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his upper thigh.

The shooting happened around the 100 block of West Interstate Avenue, police said in a press release.

The victim was dropped off at the hospital around 3 a.m. His injuries were not life threatening, police said.

Police are following up on leads and are asking for the public's help, particularly if people in the area saw or heard the gunshot. Information can be submitted anonymously by texting the keyword "BISPD," along with the tip, to 847411. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police.

People with information can also call Detective Sgt. Mark Gaddis or Detective Taylor Roman at 701-223-1212.

