Police identify man killed at Bismarck rail crossing
alert top story

Police identify man killed at Bismarck rail crossing

Bismarck police are investigating a train-pedestrian fatality that occurred early Sunday at the railroad crossing on South Fifth Street in downtown Bismarck.

 Mike McCleary

Bismarck police have identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a BNSF Railway train this weekend.

Tanner Hushka, 21, of Bismarck, died early Sunday at the rail crossing on South Fifth Street downtown, police said.

Video shows Hushka walking north, going around the crossing barricade and running across the tracks before he was struck, according to authorities. Witnesses told police Hushka was attempting to beat the train to get to his destination. Police did not say where Hushka was coming from or going to.

Officers were called to the scene about 12:08 a.m. Sunday. Train traffic was shut down for more than two hours. Nobody else was injured.

A "quiet rail zone" went into operation in Bismarck at Third, Fifth and 12th streets in January 2017. That includes installation of infrastructure such as gates and flashing lights to protect vehicles and pedestrians at crossings. Train engineers still reserve the right to sound their horns if they deem it necessary for safety.

BNSF on Monday did not immediately respond to Tribune questions about the speed of the train and the status of safety precautions at the time of the incident.

AP Top Stories April 26

