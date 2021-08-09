Police ID man who died after run-in with officers, say Taser was used on man

Bismarck police on Monday identified the man who died after a run-in with officers Saturday and said they used a Taser on him, but it's still unclear what caused the man's death.
Ryan Pederson, 43, of Bismarck, had a criminal history that included a previous encounter in which law officers used a Taser to subdue him.
Pederson died after police responded to a report of a man acting erratically and screaming outside of a residence on the 300 block of East Turnpike Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw Pederson running from the area, and he became aggressive as they made contact with him and tried to put him into custody, according to the Bismarck Police Department.
Police say Pederson threatened to kill them, and he physically fought them. One police officer's ribs were bruised.
Police used a Taser on Pederson more than once, Lt. Luke Gardiner said.
Pederson experienced a medical emergency during the incident, according to the department. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures on him and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Gardiner said an autopsy was conducted. He declined to answer further questions about what led to Pederson’s death and deferred to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is looking into what happened. The bureau’s policy is to not comment on active investigations.
Court records show that Pederson had previously resisted arrest in 2012 and pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to the incident. The Morton County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on him for violating a protection order, but Pederson refused to surrender to police, according to an affidavit. Officers warned him that if he did not comply, they would use a Taser on him, which they did when he continued to try to pull away from them, according to the document.
North Dakota court records show that Pederson has pleaded guilty to other felony and misdemeanor charges, most recently to ones he faced in 2016.
Pederson's social media accounts indicate that he had worked as a personal trainer and had worked in the oil industry. He listed that he coached hockey and led motocross and motorcycle groups. The Tribune reached out to a family member through social media but did not immediately get a response.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.