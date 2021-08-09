Police ID man who died after run-in with officers, say Taser was used on man

Bismarck police on Monday identified the man who died after a run-in with officers Saturday and said they used a Taser on him, but it's still unclear what caused the man's death.

Ryan Pederson, 43, of Bismarck, had a criminal history that included a previous encounter in which law officers used a Taser to subdue him.

Pederson died after police responded to a report of a man acting erratically and screaming outside of a residence on the 300 block of East Turnpike Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw Pederson running from the area, and he became aggressive as they made contact with him and tried to put him into custody, according to the Bismarck Police Department.

Police say Pederson threatened to kill them, and he physically fought them. One police officer's ribs were bruised.

Police used a Taser on Pederson more than once, Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

Pederson experienced a medical emergency during the incident, according to the department. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures on him and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.