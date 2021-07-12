 Skip to main content
Police ID Bismarck motorcyclist killed in crash
Bismarck police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash on North Washington Street.

Samuel Von Ruden, 18, of Bismarck, died Sunday when the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV at the intersection of Slate Drive, police said. The two people in the SUV did not request medical attention.

The northbound SUV was turning left when the collision occurred. Speed may have been a factor in the crash, police said.

An investigation by the Bismarck Police Department's Traffic Section is underway.

